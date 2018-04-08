OABC renewables forum attracts 170 participants

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, APRIL 8 –

Following its first Renewable Energy Series, the Oman American Business Centre (OABC), in partnership with Shams Global Solutions (SGS) and Dii Desert Energy (Dii), successfully hosted a matchmaking event that brought together over 170 different companies and individuals to explore opportunities across the solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) supply chain.

The aim of the event was to connect local companies in the supply chain with international developers bidding on Oman’s large solar IPP projects, for both current and future opportunities.

The keynote address was delivered by Mohammed bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi Chairman of the Public Authority of Electricity and Water (Diam), which focused on strategic goals and specific policies that will foster future alternative power projects in Oman.

Presentations were made by Andrew Rae, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and Sami Baqi al Lawati, Oil South Director of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). These discussed the details of their own solar IPP tenders, and the differences between the two projects. The two organisations also sponsored the event, which was held at the Grand Hormuz Hotel.

Rebecca Olson, Executive Director of the Oman American Business Center, stated, “It was fantastic to see the world’s largest solar photovoltaic project developers all come to Oman for this event. Some were here for the very first time, showing their commitment to current and future solar projects in Oman, and meeting dozens of local companies under one roof, face to face.”

“This networking opportunity is a validation of Oman’s mission to diversify its energy sources and develop large-scale renewable energy projects, particularly utility-scale solar-photovoltaic projects. One of the main take-aways is that Oman is moving forward with genuine renewable energy plans as a long-term strategy in developing their energy supply. In fact, there is some 3 GW of renewable energy projects that will need to satisfy the 10 per cent of energy consumption by 2025,” said Dr Michael Tsang, OABC Board Member and Co-founder of Shams Global Solutions.

“One of our cornerstone missions is to include and develop the local ecosystem. This event enabled the whole ecosystem to hear from key stakeholders on the importance of inclusion and capacity development of the local content. I am thrilled to see this dialogue start and progress further,” said Dr Firas al Abduwani, Event Moderator, OABC Board Member and Co-founder of Shams Global Solutions.

The event reflected the Sultanate’s commitment to utilizing and exploring renewable energy to deliver long-term solutions and develop its power supply mix.

This interest was further reinforced by the attendance of local and international companies that actively engaged in ‘round-table’ sessions, encouraging constructive dialogue between stakeholders keen to participate in solar.

In partnership with Shams Global Solutions (SGS) and Dii Desert Energy (Dii), OABC is planning a third renewable energy series event in fall 2018. Meanwhile, the current proceedings report will be available on the websites of OABC, its sponsors, partners and others.

