OABC hosts Northeastern University students for Oman Family Business Forum

MUSCAT: Twenty Northeastern University students representing family businesses from around the world, together with professors, panellists, and OABC board members, participated in the Oman Family Business Forum, organised by the Oman American Business Center at the Grand Hyatt Muscat on March 4. The event, which ended with a special dinner reception at the residence of US Ambassador Marc J Sievers, was sponsored by Daud Group of Companies.

Members of the OABC participated in two panel discussions, both designed to encourage and impart knowledge to the students, who are about to graduate and enter their own family businesses.

The first panel invited executives from top companies in Oman to share about their experiences in serving a family business as a career, including lessons learned during times of transition to new or younger leadership. The second panel, with next-generation leaders from Oman’s top companies, focused on innovation and the impact that these young leaders have been able to make since graduating and entering the family business.

“Family is of utmost importance in Omani society, and it’s our job to help prepare and assist the next generation of leaders,” says Ali Daud, CEO and President of Daud Group of Companies.

“In addition, young people inspire us every day with their energy, innovative minds, and unique outlook. We are excited to support the students’ learning experience in partnership with the OABC.”

“We are thrilled with the willingness of our members, each of whom are busy executives, to offer their time and support during a critical point in these students’ lives,” says Rebecca Olson, Executive Director of the OABC. “Providing a space for the exchange of ideas and the building up of understanding is a key objective of the OABC. We are grateful for the opportunity to host these students and also to discuss a topic of such great importance and interest to the Oman business community.”

