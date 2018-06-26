OAB meets job seekers in Musandam

MUSCAT: As part of its efforts to enable young Omanis to start their careers in the banking sector, Oman Arab Bank (OAB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower, recently organised a series of job interviews for locals in Musandam; a select few of which will soon join the bank’s team in the governorate. Adil al Rahbi (pictured), Head of Human Resources Division, commented on the reasons of conducting such interviews in the Governorate of Musandam saying, “Usually job seekers travel from their residences in the Wilayats to attend job interviews at a corporates’ headquarters in Muscat, with considerable effort and costs involved; while others who cannot afford to travel and stay in the capital, show reluctance in attending such interviews. Therefore, we at Oman Arab Bank launched this initiative to conduct job interviews, evaluations, and appointments directly within Musandam for vacant positions at the bank’s branches in the governorate. This has allowed a greater number of job seekers in the area to apply for available positions; providing them with an invaluable opportunity to join one of the finest financial institution in the Sultanate.”

The interview team consisted of the Human Resources and Retail Banking Divisions, who conducted several job interviews in the Musandam Governorate over a period of two days.

