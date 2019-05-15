OAB celebrates Arab Financial Inclusion Day

MUSCAT: In line with the Arab Financial Inclusion Day, which is celebrated on April 27 every year, Oman Banks Association (OAB) plays a major role in raising awareness about the banking sector and the role played by banks in economic growth.

OAB organised visits by school students to various bank branches across the Sultanate, with the aim of familiarising students with the daily operations of banks and different banking products and services. The targeted students were from grade 11 and 12.

The branch visit consist to building awareness about the basic banks’ operation, daily operations of the branch, security procedure, branch specification, products and services, cash management, and ATMs and CDMs service.

These events come as part of a number of activities organised by the Oman Banks Association to celebrate the Arab Financial Inclusion Day, and to contribute towards achieving universal access to financial services for all segments of society in the Sultanate of Oman, launching initiatives, and organising events and activities that promote financial awareness, and financial inclusion.

