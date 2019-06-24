OAB brings innovation home after visit to leading innovation labs in US, UK

MUSCAT: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is currently in the process of setting up a first-of-its-kind innovation lab in Oman. When completed the OAB Innovation Lab will provide access to one-to-one mentoring, specialised workshops, and industry experts for local students, OAB staff as well as local, regional, and international FinTech companies.

In order to ensure the implementation of best practices when setting up the lab, members of the OAB senior management team conducted visits to two of the best innovation labs in the world – Barclay’s Rise Lab in London, UK, and the Harvard Innovation Lab in Massachusetts, US. As part of the latter visit to Harvard, the OAB delegates also attended a two-day programme called ‘Strategy and Innovation’.

The visit to Barclay’s Rise Lab was conducted by Leen al Atassi, Head of Innovation at OAB and Stephen David Whitaker, Chief Information Officer, whilst the visit to the Harvard Innovation Lab was conducted by Rashad al Musafir, the Chief Executive Officer, Asma al Zadjali, Head of the Banking Operations Group, and Leen al Atassi, the Head of Innovation.

Rashad al Musafir said, “At OAB we understand that a drive to innovate is key to our success as a service provider. As society and expectations change, it is our role to pre-empt these changes and the demands that follow. Our Innovation Lab will help us drive this process and deliver a superior customer experience, now and in the future. “The importance of these programmes lies not only in the innovation journey, however. By taking key learnings from these industry-leaders, we hope to create a space where we can also inspire local talent; talent with innovative ideas that will re-define our customers’ experience.”

Related