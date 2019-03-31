OAA to host Red Bull Drift Oman Qualifier on April 5

MUSCAT: Tyres will be spinning and engines roaring next weekend in Muscat as Oman hosts 2019 Red Bull Car Park Drift Series. The best drifters in the Sultanate are gearing up to battle for the coveted ‘King of Drift’ title on April 5, and the chance to represent the nation against the region’s top drifters in the Series Final in September. The Oman Qualifier drifting action starts at 6 pm on April 5 at the Oman Automobile Association. Only a couple months since Lebanon welcomed elite drifters competing for the 2018 King of Drift thrown at the Red Bull Car Park Drift Series Final, Kuwait is ready to rev-up its engines for the local qualifiers of the 2019 series on February 1 at Sirbb Circuit.

In celebration of eleven years since the first ever Red Bull Car Park Drift event in Lebanon, drifters will be competing to clinch the crown of the Oman 2019 King of Drift. Having had hosted a successful adrenaline-filled Series Final in 2016, Oman is, no doubt, in the position to impress thousands of drifting and motorsport fans alike. The series, now in its eleventh year, showcases the hottest drifting talent across the region. Throughout the year, regional hopefuls will push their skills and cars to the limits at Local Qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey, Algeria, Jordan, Mauritius, Lebanon and Georgia. Local winners will then vie for the ultimate title at the biggest drifting event of the year — the Series Final in Turkey.

Drifting fever began to grip the region in the late 2000s and Oman too began to fall for the adrenaline-pumping excitement of the sport. The first Red Bull Car Park Drift Qualifier was held in Oman in 2010 and since then, the competition has only become bigger with more participants, more spectators and more challenging tracks. Champion rally driver and Red Bull Athlete Abdo Feghali designs the tracks for all the Local Qualifiers around the region and plans to up the ante for the 2018 tracks starting with Oman. The drivers’ performance will be scored by a panel of expert judges based on an impressive exterior, how well they continuously drift and follow the track, and much more.

