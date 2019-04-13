NYP panel organises ‘Petro Olympic’ contest

MUSCAT: National Young Professionals (NYP) committee has organised a competition named as ‘Petro Olympic’ where eight teams from different oil and gas companies competed on first winner position. The committee that was founded in May 2018 and works under the supervision of the Ministry of Oil and Gas held the event at Learning and Development Center in PDO. The event started with an introductory speech by Alaa al Zarafi, NYP President who presented roles and responsibilities of the committee and shared the committee’s goals and aspirations for the first cycle. Petro Olympic competition depended on three successive rounds to qualify two teams only to reach the final round. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) team could eventually win the competition and be awarded by a trip to attend “Future Leaders Forum 2019” in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Along with the event and between the rounds, two brakes were scheduled to make a dedicated online competition of general questions for the attendees and prizes for the winners were given at the end.

Related