NYC to hold 3rd Youth Forum from July 22

MUSCAT: The National Youth Commission (NYC), in collaboration with the Office 2040 and the Supreme Council for Planning, will organise the third Youth Forum, which will be held in the Governorate of Dhofar from July 22-24. The forum of this year comes under the theme (the Future of Oman). The forum will focus on role of the youth in achieving Oman Vision 2040.

The forum aims to raise the participants’ awareness and help them to adapt Oman Vision 2040, reinforce the positive contribution in accomplishing the vision, as well as to give them the chance to foresight the future of Oman and acknowledge their vital part in constructing the directions of Oman Vision 2040.

The forum will include workshops and training courses presented by specialised trainers in the following fields: the future cultures and values, renewable energy and the fourth industrial revolution application.

The participants will be working in groups to present the best initiatives and projects that serve the previously mentioned topics, and the winner project will be executed.

The forum will be discussing Oman Vision 2040 and the importance of planning in the first day, while in the second day the participants will be taking the training course and presenting their projects and initiatives, and lastly in the third day the final presentations will be presented to the judgment board, and the results will be announced later that day. — ONA

