NUST celebrates graduation of new batch

Muscat: The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) celebrated today the graduation of a new batch of bachelor degree in general medicine, pharmacy and medical sciences.

The graduation ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Rawya bint Saud al  Busaidi, Minister of Higher Education in the presence of a number of officials.

The ceremony included the graduation of 132 doctors and 72 pharmacists. At the end of the ceremony, the chef guest handed over prizes to the top graduates on the various scientific fields, then she handed over certificates to the graduates. –ONA

