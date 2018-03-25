Nursing, Pharmacy graduates take oath in Nizwa

College of Pharmacy and Nursing graduate students at the University of Nizwa, engaged in a life-changing, time honored, oath taking ceremony at their Birkat Al Mouz campus this week.

Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr Hilal Bin Ali Al Sabti, Chairman of the Oman Medical Specialty Board, and with the attendance of the Chancellor of the University of Nizwa, Dr Ahmed bin Khalfan Al Rawahi, the Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr Abdullaziz Al Kindi, numerous guests and VIPs, the department faculty and technical staff, the two cohorts of health professionals committed to their life’s work in the traditional manner.

The graduates vow to adhere to the code of ethics of their professions, to co-operate with other members of their medical teams, and to comply with the instructions of their physician or nursing supervisors. They will maintain the highest moral and professional standards, will not assist in malpractice, or reveal any confidential information that may come to my knowledge in their work. They pledge to raise the standards and prestige of their calling, and to be devoted to service and the high ideals of their professions.

“This ceremony,” said one graduate, “is when we all make that giant leap, from being students, and always having someone checking on us, caring for us, and watching over us, to being legitimate professionals. We now have the responsibilities for the lives, welfare and care of others, who will rely on us to care for them with all respect, dignity, concern and humanity. It is a wonderful day.”

Share on: WhatsApp