Nursing graduates reunion

Muscat: The Ministry of Health’s 1997 batch of nursing graduates held a reunion recently in Muscat. Dr Kalthum al Zadjali and actor Fakhriya Khamis spoke about nursing and its role in society. Young children from Al Shifaa Bint Auf School entertained the audience. The nursing graduates of 1997 is unique as it is the first batch of MNI ( Mother Nursing Institute), which was set by MoH to streamline nursing education across the country. Hence, the group faced unique challenges and rewarding experiences. Following diploma, majority of the group continued their education in various specialties. Of the total 63 graduates, a number of them continued their higher studies at national and international institutions. Currently, 27 of them took early retirement but continue their business and community work.

