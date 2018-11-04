Nun back in Australia after forced to leave Philippines

CANBERRA: A nun whose missionary visa was revoked by the Philippines arrived in Australia on Sunday, and vowed to continue helping impoverished Filipinos fight for social justice. “I’m so happy to be back but I’m sad at the same time,” said Patricia Fox, a 71-year-old nun from the Congregation of Our Lady of Sion, who was greeted with cheers from supporters at Melbourne Airport. “There’s been a culture of impunity for a long time but it’s getting worse,” she said, adding she would not be able to return to the Philippines until Rodrigo Duterte was the president.

“I don’t think I can say what I think of him,” she said of Duterte.

Prior to her flight, Fox said she was leaving the Philippines “under duress” because she was still appealing a deportation case against her.

“I’m thinking ‘When will I see them again?’ I’m going out under duress, but not being deported,” she said after a thanksgiving Mass celebrated for her.

“I will take my advocacies outside the Philippines,” she added. “It’s probably a call to struggle with the people in a different form.”

Human rights activists, lawyers and colleagues had joined a motorcade to bring Fox to Ninoy Aquino International Airport airport.

Fox was in the Philippines for the past 27 years, working with various human rights organisations to help the poor, farmers, indigenous people and women. Her ordeal began in April when she was detained for 24 hours after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a probe into her activities.

She was later ordered to leave the country after the Bureau of Immigration revoked her missionary visa for allegedly participating in anti-government political activities, which were not allowed by her visa.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Fox’s departure “is a timely reminder to all foreigners who stay or sojourn in this country that they are not entitled to all rights and privileges granted to the citizens of the Philippines.” — DPA

Related