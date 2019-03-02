NRC to provide single window services to job-seekers

MUSCAT: The Government Communication (GC) has issued a statement, explaining the major roles undertaken by the Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR) and the newly introduced National Recruitment Centre (NRC). The statement follows a series of inquiries made on the role of the New Recruitment Centre. The statement said the role of PAMR was to provide database and electronic services for job-seekers, while the NRC will play a more comprehensive role of a unified agency to find jobs for Omanis in both private and public sectors.

The role of PAMR has been to provides a database on the national workforce in all private sector enterprises, as well as providing e-services on the available employment opportunities in the private sector. It also provides a database of job-seekers and necessary information on the movement of employment within the private sectors in the Sultanate. The role of the NRC is to provide a single window to nominate Omanis to various sectors. The centre will provide career guidance services to job-seekers, work on programmes to help replace expatriates with Omanis in different sectors.