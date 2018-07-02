NRAA Centre is new addition to tourist list

Muscat, July 2 – The Permanent Exhibition of National Records and Archives Exhibition Centre of National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) has been added to the list of tourist and cultural attractions by the Ministry of Tourism. The decision has been taken in view of tourist interest in cultural destinations and to attract more tourists to the documentary exhibition.

According to the ministry, listing the exhibition of records and national archives on the tourist map of the Sultanate is in the interest of cultural tourism that distinguishes the Sultanate from the other countries.

The ministry supports documentary exhibitions, museums and activities that highlight the country’s culture and history.

Many settlements on the coasts and slopes of mountains have been discovered, which indicate Oman has been a “magnet for the man since ancient times”. It is still a tourist destination today.

This story needs to be told to the world. NRAA set up the Permanent Exhibition of National Records and Archives to acquaint visitors with the history of the Sultanate.

Omani history has not only been written on paper, it was sculpted on stones and sketched on international maps, stamped on coins, documented in manuscripts, published in international newspapers and magazines, and documented in photographs and films.

Hanan Mahmoud, Director of Documentary Exhibitions at NRAA, said: “Listing the exhibition among the top tourist attractions emphasises the goal of establishing this cultural edifice, which emphasises the role of NRAA and the importance of this exhibition, its historical value in preserving documents and archives, and introducing the Sultanate’s history to tourists of all ages.”

“It is important to stress the awareness of documentary culture. Omani citizens have supported NRAA directly as well as indirectly by registering their own documents with NRAA. Through the Permanent Exhibition, NRAA seeks to highlight the cultural and historical value of its records and archives and raise awareness among citizens of the importance of preserving documents.”

Saleh al Khaifi, Director, Tourism Promotion and Marketing Department, Ministry of Tourism, said: “The experience of visiting the exhibition is enriching; NRAA and the ministry are working to find a mechanism to promote the exhibition. Pictures and some information on the exhibition will be posted at the e-tourism gate and on different media accounts of the ministry. It will also be listed in the programmes of tourism companies in Muscat.”

Mai al Abria