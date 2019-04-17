NRAA Board discusses future plans

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), presided over the 14th Annual Meeting for 2019 of the NRAA Board of Directors. The NRAA Board discussed the progress of the Authority’s work, the completion reports and the future development plans in line with the changes. The Board adopted a range of decisions that aimed at developing performance and work in the documentary sector in a manner that ensures the continuity of projects and programmes for developing the documentary sector in the Sultanate. The Board also approved minutes of the 13th meeting held last year, in addition to following up the implementation of the decisions taken by the Board.

Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, NRAA Chairman, presented a report which reviewed the major developments and changes that took place since the last meeting of the Board. The report included NRAA activities, in addition to documentary exhibitions. The report also included the most recent initiatives of the NRAA. The meeting discussed the NRAA final report for 2018, in addition to approving the NRAA budget for 2019 and linking the budget to implement the approved action plan for the programmes and activities of NRAA in 2019. The Board also reviewed the NRAA action programme and the adopted methodology for the preparation, implementation and follow-up of the private document management system in 2019. — ONA