Now pay fines at Muscat airport kiosks

MUSCAT: In cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), Oman Arab Bank (OAB) payment kiosks that have been recently launched, now facilitate the payment of local and GCC traffic fines, in addition to municipal fines for residents (expats) or other visitors to the Sultanate. The launch of these kiosks embodies the partnership initiatives between the public and private sector in the Sultanate.

Rashad al Shaikh, deputy general manager of retail banking at OAB, said, “These kiosks will facilitate the payment and enquiry of fines for locals, residents and visitors to the Sultanate. These devices are easy to use and are equipped to collect fines via bank cards or cash deposits. Initially, three devices have been installed at various locations across Muscat International Airport so as to maximum their accessibility to visitors.”

The first kiosk is in the departures building in hall one, the second is located at the visa cancellation hall, while the third kiosk is located near the passport and electronic travel gates. These devices can be used by entering the ID number for citizens and residents and visa number for tourists. Omanis can also settle or enquire about their traffic violations through these kiosks.

