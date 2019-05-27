Novice wins Lithuania presidential race

Vilnius: Gitanas Nauseda, a centre-right independent and political novice, won Lithuania’s presidential runoff in a race marked by low populist sentiment and concerns over inequality in the Baltic euro zone state.

Although Lithuanian presidents do not directly craft economic policy, bread-and-butter issues have dominated the race.

Experts also noted that by choosing between two pro-EU, centre-right candidates in the runoff, Lithuanians who see the European Union as a source of prosperity and security bucked growing eurosceptic and populist sentiment in the bloc.

Vowing to build a “welfare state”, Nauseda said he would bridge the gap between rich and poor in Lithuania, which is among the most pronounced in the 28-member EU, adding that he would also seek to bring urban and rural Lithuanians closer together.

“All people can live with dignity in this small country,” the 55-year-old former bank adviser and economist told reporters as he claimed victory at his campaign headquarters in the capital Vilnius following Sunday’s vote.

Nauseda also hinted he wanted to soften Lithuania’s often sharp rhetoric towards Russia, but insisted that relations could only be improved if Moscow changes its policy towards Ukraine.

Challenger Ingrida Simonyte, a conservative-backed independent MP conceded defeat, telling public broadcaster LRT she had wished Nauseda “success in uniting Lithuanian people.”

Nauseda scored 65.86 per cent of the vote ahead of 32.86 per cent for Simonyte based on full official results from all 1972 polling stations.

Vilnius voter Jonas Jovaisas, 25, said that Nauseda’s lack of party affiliation made him the most suitable to lead the nation.

“He doesn’t depend on any political party and that will help him to work with any parliament or government,” he said after casting a ballot for Nauseda.

He will replace popular incumbent President Dalia Grybauskaite, a 63-year-old independent who cannot run for a third consecutive term.

Dubbed the “Iron Lady” for her hard line on Russia, Grybauskaite is tipped as a possible for European Council president. — AFP

