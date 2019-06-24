World 

Novelist Judith Krantz dies at 91

Los Angeles: Writer Judith Krantz, whose million-selling novels, such as “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy” engrossed readers worldwide with their steamy tales of the rich and beautiful, died at the age of 91.

Krantz wrote for Cosmopolitan and Ladies Home Journal magazines before discovering, at age 50, the talent for fiction that made her rich and famous like the characters she created.

Her first novel “Scruples” in 1978 became a best-seller, as did the nine that followed. Krantz’s books have been translated into 52 languages and sold more than 85 million copies worldwide. They inspired a series of hit miniseries with the help of her husband, film and television producer Steve Krantz, the Associated Press (AP) news reported. –ONA

 

