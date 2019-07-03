Novel fuel additive that claims to boost mileage by 35 per cent makes Oman debut

A fuel additive that promises to boost the mileage of petrol and diesel engine vehicles by as much as 35 per cent, while also slashing harmful emissions, is piquing the interest of fleet operators saddled with high fuel costs following the rollback of subsidy on motor fuels in the Sultanate in 2017.

The breakthrough product — a colourless liquid known as ‘A1SAR’ — was showcased for the first time in the Sultanate at an energy expo held in the city recently. Promoted by Samad Modern Enterprises — a local Omani SME — the product is being billed as a ‘green fuel’ with the potential to enhance fuel economy and energy efficiency in the transportation, logistics, mining and other industries that depend on petrol and diesel for their operations.

“This is truly a revolutionary product that has hugely beneficial cost and environmental implications for companies, government ministries and public sector organisations that have large fleets or use petrol or diesel for operating heavy machinery,” said Samir Ahmed al Kindy (pictured), Director — Samad Modern Enterprises. “Companies are showing interest in this additive, and are currently doing their due diligence and evaluating its benefits before embracing this organic product.”

Speaking to the Observer, Al Kindy said the fuel additive is based on a patented invention by US-based chemist and industrialist Dr Peter Shastri. “This additive offers many advantages when combined with petrol or diesel fuel used in internal combustion engines, including automobiles, trucks, power generators and other machines. It increases mileage or fuel economy by up to 35 per cent. Consequently, for every 1,000 litres of diesel purchased by a customer, the saving is about 350 litres, which at today’s price, is roughly RO 90. The product cost is around RO 35 per litre, so the net saving is RO 55 to the customer per 1,000 litres of diesel consumed.”

Before it goes into any internal combustion engine, a litre of the additive needs to be blended with about 1000 litres of either diesel or petrol to achieve the optimal benefits. Consequently, the product is ideal for companies with in-house fuel depots, according to the entrepreneur.

Equally importantly, the fuel additive contributes to a dramatic reduction in combustion byproduct emissions, such as carbon dioxide, sulfur, and other pollutants, he added.

Explaining the chemical process behind this feature, Al Kindy said: “When mixed with diesel, the enzymes in the additive react with sulphur in the fuel to create an initial intermediate compound. This compound then mixes with phenolic compounds present in the fuel to produce a secondary intermediate compound. Subsequently, when the diesel fuel is combusted, the presence of this secondary intermediate compound makes the diesel fuel burn more cleanly and with fewer pollutants. Also, the presence of these intermediate compounds ensures additional power and reduces fuel consumption.”

But despite the strong cost and environmental benefits touted about the product, the uptake by large transporters, logistics companies and fleet operators is slow, Al Kindy concedes. “This is essentially a new product that is only now making its debut in Oman and internationally. As with any new product, potential customers are likely to take some time to evaluate its benefits for their operations. They are also wary of potential negative effects to their vehicles and machinery, and would want to have it tested before rolling it out across their operations. For our part, we are providing all of the evidence they need to demonstrate that the product is not only beneficial, but safe as well.”

Samad Modern currently sources the product from a licensed plant in India, but has ambitions to set up a facility in Duqm to supply the wider Middle East and African markets, Al Kindy adds.

