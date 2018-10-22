Business 

Nov 2018 Basrah Light Cargo sold on DME Auctions Platform

Dubai Mercantile Exchange hosted its latest auction yesterday, October 22, 2018, on behalf of Iraq’s National Oil Company, SOMO. The 2-million-barrel cargo of Basrah Light was awarded at a premium of $0.20 per barrel over the November 2018 Basrah Light Official Selling Price (OSP). SOMO increased its Basrah Light OSPs for November-lifting cargoes to Asia to Dubai/Oman +$0.60/b and to Europe to Dated Brent minus $3.75/b. For October-lifting cargoes, OSPs were set at minus $0.15/b and minus $4.00/b, respectively.
The cargo will load from the Basrah terminal on November 16-17, and the tender winner will have the option of taking the VLCC-sized cargo to Asia or Europe. Monday’s auction on the DME Auctions platform attracted 18 different companies. The second and third highest bids were OSP +$0.19/b and OSP +$0.15/b respectively.
DME Auctions was launched in 2016 in a bid to provide a transparent spot commodity auction system for the first time in the Middle East.

