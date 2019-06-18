Norway join China, Spain in last 16

REIMS, France: Norway went through to the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup alongside China and Spain on Monday after beating South Korea 2-1, while France and Germany topped their groups with wins over Nigeria and South Africa.

Caroline Graham Hansen gave Norway an early lead from the spot after Cho So-hyun was judged to have grabbed Maria Thorisdottir in the third minute, before winning the decisive second penalty shortly after the break when she was chopped down by Kang Chae-rim.

The Barcelona attacker had to watch while she received treatment on the sidelines as Isabell Herlovsen just squeezed home Norway’s second to secure the points from a nervy encounter and seal second place in Group A, despite Yeo Min-ji’s poked finish 12 minutes from time.

Asked by reporters if she would be available to play in the next round, Hansen said: “I don’t know yet, but the doctors are positive we’ll be OK.”

They also survived a late scare from the impressive Koreans, who are nonetheless out after finishing bottom with no points, when Min-ji headed a fraction wide in stoppage time. In the next round Martin Sjogren’s side will take on one of Italy, Brazil or Australia, who go into the last round of group matches in Group C on Tuesday with first place and a potential two further last 16 places up for grabs. Outsiders Italy need just a point against Brazil to top the group while the Australians can snatch second place if they beat point-less bottom side Jamaica and the Brazilians — in second level on three points with the Aussies — fail to win.

France meanwhile will take on one of the four best third-placed finishers following their 1-0 win, but face the prospect of tackling defending champions the USA in the quarterfinals should the Americans as expected top Group F and win their subsequent last 16 tie.

The French needed a point to take first place in the group but Renard gave them all three from the spot at the second attempt, after Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was judged to have encroached for Renard’s first effort, which hit the post. — AFP

Women’s World Cup results

Group A

At Rennes: Nigeria 0 France 1 (Renard 79-pen)

At Reims: South Korea 1 (MJ Yeo 78) Norway 2 (Graham 4-pen, Herlovsen 50-pen)

Played earlier

Group B

At Le Havre: China 0 Spain 0

At Montpellier: South Africa 0 Germany 4 (Leupolz 14, Daebritz 29, Popp 40, Magull 58)