Weather Update: Northern parts to get heavy rains next 24 hours

Muscat: The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts heavy rain in some parts of the governorates in the northern parts of Oman leading the Ministry of Education to declare a holiday as a precautionary measure taken in coordination with the Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

Currently, clouds cover most part of the northern governorates of Oman with chances of isolated rains along with occasional thundershowers associated with hail and flashfloods over Muscat, Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Bathinah, Al Dakhiliya, North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya, Al Dahira and Al Buraimi.

The Oman Met Office cautioned on flash floods especially in the areas around Al Hajr Mountains. Heavy rains are forecast for Sunday.

“The expectation for the rainfall is 30 to 75 mm in parts of the above-mentioned governorates but not all,” explained the weather expert at Oman Met Office.

On Saturday North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dahira and Eastern part of Musandam received a major amount of the rainfall.

Cloudy skies are predicted over most of the Sultanate with chances of rain occasionally thundershower associated with fresh wind and hail over most of the northern governorates and parts of al Wusta and Dhofar. The Met office alerts on chances of dust rising winds over the desert and open areas.

Over most of the Sultanate wind will be southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea. It also warns that horizontal visibility could be poor during rain and dust rising.