Northern parts of Oman receive rain

MUSCAT, April 23 – Parts of Sultanate experienced heavy to moderate rains on Tuesday. The Governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah experienced heavy to moderate rains which led to overflowing of Wadis. The Governorate of Muscat also experienced moderate rains. Rains reported in Al Amerat, Qurayyat and Al Seeb. “On Wednesday there is a similar weather condition expected for areas around Al Hajar Mountains,” Oman Met Office’s weather forecaster noted. Sea will be moderate to rough along the Musandam coast and Oman Sea. The wave height could go up to three metres. Meanwhile, temperatures in Al Amerat reached 42 degrees Celsius crossing Fahud which recorded a high of 40 on Tuesday.

