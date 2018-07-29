North Sharqiyah to get more hotels, tourist camps

MUSCAT: North Al Sharqiyah Governorate is set to get a tourism boost, with four hotels, two green hotels and three tourist camps.

The governorate currently has 25 hotels, with a total of 42 companies operating in the tourism sector.

Talal bin Khalfan al Shuaibi, Director of Tourism in North Al Sharqiyah, said two green hotels have been planned in the Wilayat of Ibra and a hotel and three tourist camps in the Wilayat of Bidiya.

He said the governorate is planning many promising tourism projects, including a resort in the Wilayat of Bidiya, amusement, games and a sandy cycling circuit in Al Wasil, besides a tourist camp and a hotel in Rikkah.

Two hotels will come up in Sumahan and Mahlaj, a tourist resort in Al Fulaij in Ibra, and two hotels in Suwairij in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi and Najd Al Mahramah in Wilayat Al Qabil.

Al Shuaibi said the private sector has a significant role in the tourism sector such as running cafes near water ponds in Wadi Bani Khalid.

There are a number of private companies specialising in rescue, ambulance and sanitation in some sites in Wilayat Wadi Bani Khalid. “They play a key role in maintaining cleanliness at the tourist sites, including castles, fortresses, wadis and public toilets,” he said.

Some citizens have started offering services such as public toilets on their own. The ministry took them on lease for a period of five years. There are ten such public toilets spread across various tourist sites in the governorate.

Al Shuaibi said North Al Sharqiyah is one of the top tourist destinations, including Wadi Bani Khalid. Besides, there are a number of water ponds such as Dooda, Kinarah, Al Matjar, Al Mukhdah, Al Hajir and Alalah at Wadi Bani Khalid.

In the Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen there are many water ponds like Al Falaj, Al Murr, Al Sakhna and Al Misfah. There are also mountain tracks.

Rimal al Sharqiya is one of the most beautiful desert camps in the Sultanate. In the desert camps, a number of activities are organised, including rides on four-wheel drive vehicles, besides horse and camel races. There are natural parks and public gardens in the governorate, besides castles and forts. These include fortresses Al Muntarib in Bidiya, Beit Al Yahmadi in Ibra, and Al Rawdah and Khubaib in Al Mudhaibi.

Al Shuaibi said the tourism department in North Al Sharqiyah was implementing the ministry’s policy in coordination with the concerned directorates. It is monitoring all tourism facilities to ensure compliance with the licensing conditions and implementation of laws, rules and regulations.

