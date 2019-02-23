North Korea’s Kim begins train trip to Vietnam for summit with Trump

Dandong, China: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s armoured train arrived in China late on Saturday ahead of his highly anticipated second summit with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam, according to media reports. The train arrived in the border city of Dandong after 9 pm local time, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency and the specialist outlet NK News, though it was not known whether Kim was on board. The train’s crossing into China follows days of speculation over Kim’s travel plans, which remain shrouded in secrecy, as his team gathered in Hanoi ahead of the talks expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Security was tight before the train’s arrival, with police cordoning off the riverfront some 100 metres from the bridge with tape and metal barriers, and leading an AFP journalist out of the area. Guests at a hotel facing the rail bridge from North Korea were suddenly asked to leave on Friday and told it was closed on Saturday for impromptu renovations. “The train is long and crossed the bridge slower than the tourist train, but it’s definitely him, there’s a lot of police presence,” an unidentified source told NK News. Windows on the train were blacked out, the source said, with only headlights turned on as it crossed.