Noor Gazal edge Ideal Global, Diamond City win

SALALAH: Noor Gazal edged Ideal Global by nine runs on the second day of the Salalah knockout Senior Cup tournament organised by Oman Cricket Club Salalah on March 30.

In other matches of the Senior Cup, Khimji Ramdas got a walk over against Ardaf LLC and Diamond City beat Al Mamoorah Land by 4 wickets.

In Intermediate Cup, Gulf Foundation beat USD Zawawi Boral by 12 runs, while Toufiq United thrashed Al Hakeem Medicals by 6 wickets. Sabil Al Khair won by 56 runs against Majan Mining.

Brief scores:

Senior Cup Knockout

Al Mamoorah Land Ent 149-8 in 20 overs (Al Mamoorah Iliyas 53, Bilal 27, Waseem 24; Kafayutulla 4-13-2, Mohammed Afzal 4-18-2) lost to Diamond City 150-6 in 19.3 overs (Sarfaraz 47; Bilal 4-26-3, Mansoos 4-17-2); Man of the match: Sarfaraz A; Umpires: Zafar Iqbal, Moin Pasha

Noor Gazal 179-7 in 20 overs (Sameera Dassanayake 81, Aneesh 32; Ramsheed 4-33-2) bt Ideal Global 170-8 in 20 overs (Pinto 36, Vinayak 26; Jineesh took 4-27-4, Mehul 4-37-2); Man of the match: Sameera Dassanayeke; Umpires: Nazeer Basra, Biji Babu

Intermediate Cup

Gulf Foundation 164 all out in 20 overs (Azeem Bashir 89; Mominul took 4-17-4, Nikilesh 2-13-2) bt USG Zawawi Boral 152-8 in 20 overs (Pragnesh 43, Shirish Jawalkar 42; Ramshad 4-21-4, Raees 4-30-2); Man of the match: Azeem Bashir; Umpires: Ujwal Agarwal, Sujish Karimbath

Sabeel Al Khair 188-6 in 20 overs (Akhtha Ali Safdar 77, Ali 34, Mujahid 26; Ram 4-18-3, Pradeep 3-24-2) bt Majan Mining 132-8 in 20 overs (Javed 27, Aqeel 27; Naeem 4-27-4, Rizwan 4-22-3); Man of Match: Akhthar Ali Safdar; Umpires: Parwinder Singh, Ravi M

Al Hakeem Medicals 100 all out in 13 overs (Shafeeq 42; Alameen Bhuiyan 3-5-5, Rashid 4-26-3) lost to Toufiq United 101-4 in 13.3 overs (Butt 33, Rashed 26; Shafeeq 4-18-3); Man of match: Alameen Bhuiyan; Umpires: Nandakumar K, Prabhakar Pillai

