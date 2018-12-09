Non-installation of fire extinguishers invites fine

MUSCAT, Dec 9 – With fire-related incidents, especially in residential apartments and villas, continued to be reported on a regular basis, authorities have started fixing responsibility.

Short circuits due to faulty wiring and electricity gadgets have been cited the main reasons, but more importantly it is non-adherence to the serious fire safety guidelines that makes it difficult to bring the situation under control.

The Public Prosecution on Sunday said that the non-compliance by those who are legally obliged to purchase and install fire extinguishers is punishable by law and invites one month imprisonment and a fine of RO 200. As per the Article 159 of the Penal Code, the equipment should be installed as per the guidelines and in a ready-to-use condition.

Even the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) has urged building owners to adhere to its recommendations, upgrade old fire systems and conduct periodic fire safety audit.

“Swift actions are required in the first few seconds to douse the fire through use of blankets, fire extinguishers, etc. Many occupants of residential apartments are still not serious about the incident and they put the onus heavily on civil defence personnel,” said Adil, a senior HSE officer with a construction firm.

“Some of the old apartments in Oman do not meet the requisite guidelines, but more importantly people generally stay with a belief that it may not happen to them.”

Last Thursday, a fire in a house resulted in a serious injury to a citizen and moderate injuries to other inmates in Seeb. According to sources, a gas cylinder explosion led to the incident. What is also significant is 13 fire-related cases were reported every day on an average in 2017.

PACDA handled 4,748 cases in 2017, of which 26 per cent were in the residential areas.