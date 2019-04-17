Nod for RO 108m projects

MUSCAT: The Tender Board held its third meeting this year under the chairmanship of Dr Rasheed bin al Saif al Huraibi, Tender Board Chairman, on Wednesday. The board awarded RO 108,268,608 worth tenders for the following projects: Flood protection dam at the Al Jifaina area in the Wilayat of Al Amerat in Muscat Governorate (RO 34,590,640). Provision of periodic maintenance services and medical spare parts (HP/Philips-Patient Monitoring Equipment) used by a number of healthcare institutions of the Ministry of Health to the tune of RO 170,000.

Provision of maintenance services of medical equipment (drager ventilators and anesthesia machines) used by healthcare institutions of the Ministry of Health to the tune of RO 375,465. Purchase of Asfotase Alfa medicines for the Royal Hospital worth RO 148,620. Provision of periodic maintenance and medical spare parts (Carl Zeiss Equipment) for the Ministry of Health’s institutions with a total value of RO 454, 211. Construction of twin tunnels and additional works at Al Sharqiyah Expressway to the tune of RO 71,529,672. — ONA