Private education institutions can invest in allocated land

Muscat: Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, has a Decision 92/2018 on investment in government lands allocated to private higher education institutions.

This decision is based on the Land Law promulgated by Royal Decree 5/80 and Royal Decree 67/2000 about some provisions concerning the higher education institutions.

The Article 1 states that private higher education institutions shall apply for an investment not exceeding 15 per cent of the total area of ​​land granted to them for the purpose of practicing their licensed activity. The approval of this application shall be issued as per conditions listed below.

1, The investment shall be in fields that conform to the academic activities and shall not disturb the level of education and scientific research or the basic services associated with the educational institution.

2. All educational facilities and their accessories – including green areas – have been fully constructed, in accordance with the standards and specifications approved by the Ministry of Higher Education.

3. The area of ​​the land shall not be the subject of the request for investment within educational facilities and projects planned for the future. This shall be ascertained by the engineering design of the private higher education institution, provided that this fee is approved by the Ministry of Higher Education and other competent governmental bodies.

4. The private higher education institution obtains written approval from the Ministry of Higher Education for investment.

Article 2 of the resolution states that, in the event of approval of an investment application, the private higher education institution may not claim an additional extension of its original area or another land instead of the area for which the investment has been approved.