No visa on arrival in Turkey from today

Muscat: Turkey has stopped the visa-on-arrival facility at its airports starting from Sunday, according to the Oman Embassy in Ankara. All passengers should obtain visas before travelling to Turkey via official website, evisa.gov.tr, said a statement from the embassy. The online application process is simple: Register on an e-visa website, fill in details and make the payment. A link to download the visa will be sent to the registered email. At the time of transit to Turkey, travellers should carry the visa either as a soft copy on the phone or as hard copy.

