No tropical condition in Arabian sea: Met

Muscat: Oman met office on Wednesday said there are no indications of any tropical condition in the Arabian sea.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center refuted social media rumors and urged citizens and residents to follow official reports from them.

“The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre assures everyone that there is no tropical activity in the Arabian Sea. If a tropical depression is observed, the Center will issue an official report according to the operational procedures followed by the Center,” tweeted Oman meteorology.

Popular social media platforms in the Sultanate were abuzz with reports on possible tropical condition looming over the Arabian sea.

Met also reported clear skies over the most of the Sultanate with chances of convective clouds development with isolated rains over al Hajar Mountains and adjoining wilayats during Wednesday afternoon.