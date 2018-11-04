No stickers on front, side car windows

MUSCAT: The National Day stickers should not be placed on the front or side window panes, numberplates or lights of vehicles, said Royal Oman Police (ROP). The stickers should be firmly fixed. Only transparent stickers that allow good visibility should be placed on rear glass. Pieces of cloth should be properly fixed on the vehicle and should not be placed on the engine cover. ROP has cautioned against offensive and obscene writings as well as use of unpolished materials or stickers that are incompatible with traffic safety specifications.

