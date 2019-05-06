NO PRICE INCREASE DURING RAMADHAN

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that it is keeping a close eye on the prices of essentials during the holy month of Ramadhan as the demand for the same is set to soar. Speaking to the Observer, Omar al Jahdamy, Deputy Chairman of the PACP, said that measures to control prices are in place after necessary consultations with major vendors. “We are closely monitoring the prices of essentials, including fruits and vegetables at both the wholesalers and retailers and we had several rounds of discussions with hypermarkets and other suppliers as demand for food items shoot up,” he said.

He further said that the authority will ensure that no undue hike in the prices of essentials in the market is caused and that consumers can reach out to the authority on its hotline numbers should they find any such practice. “During Ramadhan, markets witness high demand for some essentials owing to higher rate of consumption. However, if anyone happens to notice that there’s a price hike, he or she can contact us on our hotline numbers,” Al Jahdamy added. “Any retail outlet found violating the rule will be subjected to punitive action including fine which will multiply with each violation and other actions if it fails to withdraw the same from the market,” he added.

The PACP officials are constantly monitoring the movement of goods to Mawaleh Central Market to check prices of fruits and vegetables. It is also working closely with malls and supermarkets to monitor the demand and supply of food and other essential commodities in the coming days. The ‘Ramadhan Basket’ — an initiative of the PACP in coordination with leading shopping centres in various governorates with the aim of regulating the prices of essentials — is priced at RO 9.900. Consumers, upon finding any trade malpractice or price hike at any retail outlet, can call 80079009 or 80077997 to report violations.