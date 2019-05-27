No plastics to Tanzania, Oman Air tells passengers

MUSCAT, MAY 27 – Oman Air issued a travel advisory to its passengers flying to Dar Es Salaam and Zanzibar in the wake of the Tanzanian government’s ban on plastic, effective from June 1. All passengers flying to these destinations are informed of the ban on plastic by the Tanzanian government. The Tanzanian government has issued a notice saying all plastic carrier bags will be prohibited from being “imported, exported, manufactured, sold, stored, supplied and used in mainland Tanzania”.

The notice further said: “The government does not intend for visitors to Tanzania to find their stay unpleasant as we enforce the ban. However, the government expects that, in appreciation of the imperative to protect the environment and keep our country clean and beautiful, our visitors will accept minor inconveniences resulting from this.” The ban applies to all plastic carrier bags, regardless of their thickness.

However, plastic or plastic packaging for medical services, industrial products, construction industry, agricultural sector, foodstuff, sanitary and waste management are not prohibited.

Visitors to Tanzania are advised to avoid carrying plastic bags or packing plastic carrier bags or items in plastic carrier bags in the suitcase or hand luggage before embarking on visit to this country.

A special desk will be designated at all entry points for surrender of plastic bags that visitors maybe bringing to Tanzania.

Plastic carrier items known as Ziploc bags that are specifically used to carry toiletries will be permitted as they are expected to remain in the permanent possession of visitors and are not expected to be disposed in the country.

Till date, 34 African countries have passed laws to curb plastic bags through bans or taxes.

The ban effective from June 1 will be enforced throughout the country and tourists are being warned not to carry them as it might attract hefty fines and penalties.

