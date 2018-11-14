No permanent residency for expatriates in Oman

Muscat: Lt Col Hilal bin Said al Wahaibi, Director of Residence Department at the General Directorate of Passports and Residency, said there is no permanent residency for expatriates under the provisions of the Foreigners Residence Law. The article 14 states that the period of residency granted to an expatriate may not exceed two years conditions might apply in some cases.

He said the children of the expatriate are granted residency until the age of 21. The residency will be granted to the siblings depended on the expatriate until the age of 18, following which they will have to apply for the residency on their own.

He added there are no changes to what has been discussed in Article 19 of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners Residency No. 16/95 for the family residency, which is granted to the spouse of the expatriate and his children who are under the age of 21 years. The competent authority has the rights to verify if the applicant exceeds the age limit.