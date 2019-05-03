No need to sink into food coma!

Following up on what I have said in our column last week, it is possible to participate fully in the spirit of Ramadhan without risking your health, however consumption of large amounts of food or an unbalanced diet for breakfast can lead to stomach upset and gastrointestinal disorders that may worsen current health conditions.

Since the month of Ramadhan is during the summer, the fasting period is longer (here in Oman 15 hours), which means it is important to take care of your health. Dehydration is a particular risk with possible symptoms to look for include: body aches, cramps, dizziness and attrition. Not missing that dehydration also, can especially affect people with medical problems such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

And here I would say, that it is important for people to develop a suitable plan for meals in advance that will enable them to eat healthy and ensure that their bodies get the necessary nutrients during the month of Ramadhan.

Looking to that, you should keep in mind that during non-fasting hours, it is significant to have a balanced diet, to maintain your body’s performance during fasting hours. Foods that release energy slowly like starchy carbohydrates and protein will help maintain energy levels and that is the key point.

So, people should choose a healthier choice, such as vegetables, meat, or any starchy food, or half a cup of fresh juice or a piece of fruit. They should avoid high calorie foods that can lead to weight gain.

Just so, I was wondering if most of the people consider having Suhoor (pre-down) meal regularly, as without a doubt it is the main meal that should be taken to avoid hunger during fasting hours. Proteins, oils and complex carbohydrates (bean family) are the best choices. Skipping suhoor or eating fast foods rich in fat and salt can cause thirst during fasting hours.

On other hand, merely we should know that now, Ramadhan fasting is obligatory for healthy adults, but when fasting may have a major impact on the health of the fasting person or when one actually gets sick, Islam exempts them from fasting, (God intends every facility for you, and he does not want to put you in difficulties).

Also, looking to the athletes and their training during Ramadhan, it is really much better if they could adjust the fitness system. Caring for nutrition can actually help lose body fat and reduce blood sugar and cholesterol, not only that but research states that physically active men practicing aerobic exercise while in a state of fasting can lower their body fat percentage during Ramadhan, owing to the increased utilisation of fat as energy during exercise and when resting.

Parallel to that, I do advise against working out early in the morning to prevent dehydration and loss of energy during the day and always we should be aware that you are trying to up your performance while dehydrated and without proper nourishment, your recovery will suffer and the possibilities of injuries are really high. So, I don’t think it is the time to break your records!

Lastly, avoid foods high in fat, salt and sugar and drink plenty of fluids and avoid caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea and energy drinks. Will be great if you speak to your physician before changing medication regimes for Ramadhan.

As we all know, that principle of Ramadhan is about purification, so will be ideal if one considers quitting smoking or at least on cutting back.

I love to say here, that Ramadhan isn’t a time to challenge fitness goals but to maintain health and safeguard your manners. Ramadhan Mubarak!

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health. He is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column, he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com