Nizwa Hospital holds expo on World Down Syndrome Day

NIZWA, APRIL 15 – Nizwa Hospital conducted an exhibition recently on “Do not leave anyone behind you” on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day. Held under the auspices of Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Shaqsi, Director of Hospital of Nizwa, at Grand Mall Nizwa, the exhibition aimed at educating the society on the importance of providing care to children with Down syndrome. The event was attended by several government agencies and private institutions including Oman Down Syndrome Association, Endowments and Religious Affairs Department, Genetic Extension Clinic, Baby Sho, Royal Hospital, Al Wafa Rehabilitation Centres and Hearing Aid and Speech Therapy Center.

Specialist doctors and other experts who attended the event stressed on the need for integrating the services of different groups involved in the rehabilitation children in this special category. As part of the exhibition, interactive activities and programmes for children with down syndrome so that they could demonstrate their skills in various fields. The World Day of Down Syndrome cake was also cut, bringing joy to everyone’s hearts.