Nizwa Hospital celebrates GCC Nursing Day

NIZWA, MARCH 13 – Nizwa Hospital organised the Gulf Nursing Day, which falls on March 13 each year, at hospital premises on Wednesday. This year’s theme is “nursing… the voice of leadership and health for all.” The ceremony was launched by Ahmed bin Said al Hadrami, a member of the Shura Council representing Nizwa. Dr Ali bin Amer al Dhawi, Director-General of Health Services in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, and Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Shaqsi, Director of Nizwa Hospital, and Mohammed bin Jumaa al Ghassani, Assistant General Manager of Alizz Islamic Bank, the official sponsor of the event, were also present.

Dr Al Shaqsi in opening address praised the role of nurses and congratulated them on this day, which is a tribute for their dedication to the patients and the sacrifices they make with their smile. Rashid bin Hamad al Qasabi, Head of Nursing Department at the hospital, said the Gulf Nursing Day demonstrates the importance that the GCC countries attach to this noble profession. This profession combines medicine, work, humanity and sacrifice to keep people healthy. Nurse Mohammad al Hadrami recited a poem. Alizz Islamic Bank presented special prizes to 10 nurses. An exhibition featuring creative works of nurses was also organised.