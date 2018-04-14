Nizwa Club to host GCC Club Basketball Championship

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 14 –

Nizwa Club will host the GCC Club Basketball Championship from May 6-14, the Oman Basketball Association announced at the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) headquarters on Friday.

Eight clubs will participate in the competition divided into two groups.

The first group comprises Ahli Dubai from the UAE, Al Muharraq from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia’s Al Etihad and Al Arabi from Qatar. The host Nizwa Club will be part of the second group along with Al Sharjah from the UAE, Al Manama from Bahrain and Al Rayyan from Qatar.

“I am sure that the GCC club championship will have tough competition among the participating clubs. This championship is one of the get together tournaments between GCC clubs. We wish all the best for the participating clubs in this championship. Nizwa Club is one of the oldest clubs in the Sultanate,” Farid al Zadjali, Oman Basketball Association Chairman, said.

Mohammed al Subaihi, representative of Nizwa Club, said that both groups are well balanced. Al Subaihi mentioned that the second group comprises Al Rayyan Club, who are the defending champions going into this edition.

“This is not the first participation of Nizwa Club in this championship. Nizwa gained good experience from their last participation in the GCC and Arab tournaments. We are ready for this tournament and the ministry’s championship shield will be a good preparation for the team to this GCC tournament,” Al Subaihi added.

The draw ceremony was held in the presence of Ali al Malki, Chairman of GCC Basketball Committee, Farid al Zadjali, Oman Basketball Association Chairman, Mohammed al Subaihi General Secretary of committee, GCC committee members — Mohammed al Saleh from Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif al Fardan from the UAE, Nasser Abdul Redha from Bahrain and Asaad al Hasani from Oman — Dr Ahmed al Tantawi, technical expert of GCC committee, and Hasan al Katash, secretary of the GCC committee.

Like this: Like Loading...