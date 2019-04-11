Nizamabad may enter Guinness Book with record EVMs

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was underway on Thursday along with 16 other constituencies in Telangana, may make it the Guinness World Records for the maximum number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used.

With 185 candidates, a majority of them farmers, entering the fray, the Election Commission is using 12 EVMs in each polling station.

The polling in this constituency began at 8 am, an hour after the process began in the remaining con-stituencies.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said the mock-polling in Nizamabad took two hours and hence they started polling at 8 am.

“The polling is going on smoothly barring at two-three places where EVMs were replaced. In the first hour, 3.6 per cent polling was recorded,” he said.

Nizamabad not only created the record for the highest number of candidates but also became the first constituency in the country to witness polling with EVMs for such a large number of candidates.

Unlike the normal arrangement of linking one or maximum four EVMs with one control unit in each booth, 12 EVMs were linked to one control unit in each of the 1,778 polling centres in Nizamabad.

The EVMs of M3 version were arranged in ‘L’ shape with each machine carrying a maximum of 16 names.

As many as 178 farmers filed the nominations to highlight the demand for remunerative prices for turmeric and red jowar, posing a challenge for the Election Commission.

With 185 candidates in the fray, it was thought the Election Commission will have to go for ballot papers as a normal EVM can accommodate a maximum of 64 names.

However, the poll panel decided to use the EVMs with latest technology developed by the Electronics Corp of India Ltd (ECIL). The public-sector company was asked to immediately supply 26,820 EVMs, 2,240

control units and 2,600 VVPATs of M3 make.

After the supply of the machines, the authorities faced another challenge of installing them with 12 EVMs connected to one control unit and train the polling staff keeping in view the special require-ments of the constituency.

“It was a challenge as 600 engineers from ECIL and BEL and 1,200 other people worked day and night to make all the arrangements,” said Rajat Kumar. — IANS

