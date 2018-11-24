Nissan Oman announces special promotion to commemorate National Day

MUSCAT: Nissan Oman, from the house of Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), has launched a special scheme to commemorate the 48th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman. As part of the promotion, customers purchasing Nissan vehicles with private registration between November 18 and November 29 will be eligible to participate in an exclusive raffle draw.

48 lucky customers will get a chance to win Apple Watch (Series 3 GPS). The draw will be held on December 16.

An official from SBA said, “To mark the National Day of the Sultanate and celebrate the achievements of the Omani Renaissance, Nissan Oman is honoured to announce this special scheme. The gesture reflects Nissan Oman’s commitment to giving back to the community and its customers. We are honoured to express our sincerest congratulations, love and gratefulness to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and to the people of Oman. We join the people and residents in celebrating the progress and transformation of this great nation over the past 48 years.”

Underscoring its commitment to customers, Nissan Oman is offering assured 0% interest up to three years or 1.99 per cent interest up to six years, cash gifts up to RO 4,300, free registration, free insurance and free periodic maintenance service up to three year/ 60,000 kms as part of this offer. The offer varies across models and variants. For model-specific details, please visit the nearest Nissan Oman showroom. This special promotion will run till December 13, 2018.

Assured cash gift: Under the special promotion, customers can avail assured cash gift ranging from RO 1,200 to RO 4,300 varying model-wise. The assured cash gift offer is not applicable on purchase of Nissan Civilian.

Service package: Customers can enjoy free periodic maintenance service package for 2 years/ 30,000 kms on Nissan Sunny, Nissan Sentra, Nissan Altima, Nissan Maxima, Nissan Kicks, Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan Patrol, Nissan Navara and Nissan Urvan. For Nissan Micra, the free periodic maintenance service package will be for 3 years/ 60,000 kms. This offer includes only the service intervals of 10,000 kms.

Free registration: Nissan patrons can enjoy free registration on all models except Urvan and Civilian for the first year.

Free insurance: Nissan customers can enjoy free insurance in Oman for first year for private registration on all models except Urvan and Civilian.

Finance: Customers can avail 0% interest up to three years or 1.99 per cent interest up to six years on Nissan Micra. Customers can opt for only one of the Interest rate options. The special Interest Rate benefit will be applicable for customers opting to avail vehicle loan through select Finance companies subject to credit approval.

Awards for Nissan: In 2018, Nissan was awarded ‘Oman’s Most Trusted Brand’ in the SUV and 4WD category, making Nissan the only brand to have won the recognition for three times in a row in the automobile category. Nissan winning the honour is a special endorsement from the public since Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Awards is a validation of the public trust in a brand.

Nissan was a top winner at the 2017 edition of Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Awards conducted by Apex Press and Publishing winning honours in two categories. Nissan won in the automotive (mid-size) and automotive (SUV and 4WD) categories at the awards that was decided by public feedback obtained in a survey conducted through the Muscat Daily website.

In 2016, Nissan won multiple honours with the consumers naming it the “most trusted” and the “most popular” brand in Oman. While Nissan was awarded the significant “Most Popular Car brand in Oman” at the Oman Auto Excellence Awards 2016 organised by OmanExpo, the brand was adjudged the “Most Trusted Brand” in the automotive category at the first edition of Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Awards. Significantly, the awards were decided based on the results of an online public voting process where consumers voted for their preferred brands.

SBA commitment: SBA is largely committed to supporting Nissan’s growth in the Sultanate through major emphasis on customer satisfaction and by providing world-class after-sales services in Oman. With a national network of more than 15 showrooms, 20 service centres and 33 spare parts outlets, SBA has further built upon its legacy of trust, excellent customer service and providing value for money to each of its customers.

It may be noted that with more than 149,000 fan following on Facebook, Nissan Oman has once again taken the most popular auto brand position in Oman on the social networking site.

Nissan Oman on Instagram: Instagram users can follow Nissan Oman at https://www.instagram.com/sbanissanoman/

After sales service: Every customer purchasing a Nissan vehicle can be assured of Nissan’s top class after sales service, which guarantees the advantage of factory-trained experts. The customers can be assured that Nissan uses only genuine replacement parts at all times. Customers can expect consistency and support during after sales service, which ascertains Nissan’s performance and resale value in the years to come.

Impressive vehicle line-up: Nissan has built up its reputation through innovative technology, and a broad product line-up. In Oman, people have increasingly opted for Nissan models because they come with class leading features, great performance, ideally suited to the local conditions and offer great value for money besides being among the safest cars on the road.

Countrywide presence: Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, the exclusive importers and distributors of all Nissan vehicles in Oman, have their Nissan showrooms spread across the Sultanate. Their showrooms are strategically located all across the country in Muscat, Suhar, Sur, Salalah, Ibra, Ibri, Nizwa, Buraimi, Barka, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Seeb, Maabela, Sinaw, Khasab, and Bidiya. This goes to show that Nissan Oman has been successfully growing in operations and is consistently spreading its network throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

Timings: The Nissan Oman showroom at Qurum is open from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 7:00 pm from Saturday to Thursday. Nissan Oman showrooms across other governorates will be open during the same time from Sunday to Thursday.

For test drive options call Nissan Toll free 80050011. For more details on Nissan vehicles visit their new website: www.nissanoman.com