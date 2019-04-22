NIS committee meets

MUSCAT: The Supreme Steering Committee of the National Innovation Strategy (NIS) of The Research Council (TRC) held a meeting under the chairmanship of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said on Monday. HH Sayyid Shihab expressed his thanks and appreciation to the authorities concerned in the public and private sectors, academic institutions and civil society institutions for their sincere efforts in the preparation of the National Innovation Strategy and including it in national plans in line with the Oman Vision 2040 to place the Sultanate among the top 20 countries by the year 2040. HH Sayyid Shihab called on all entities to continue the implementation of the initiatives of the National Innovation Strategy in accordance to a joint vision that targets to reinforce the role of the Sultanate in the world map of science and technology as envisioned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

