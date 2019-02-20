NIA takes over Pulwama terror attack probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh case and begun its probe in the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 troopers were killed, an official said on Wednesday.

NIA chief YC Modi also inspected the attack site on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“We have re-registered the Pulwama terror attack case,” said an NIA spokesperson. The first case in the attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, was registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the day of attack.

“The NIA chief along with a team of officers including two Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police visited the place of occurrence of the February 14 incident.

“The officers of CRPF and local police were also present there. The NIA chief was briefed by the officers about the progress made in the investigation so far,” the spokesperson said.

A day after the terror attack, the counter-terror agency officials, along with explosive and forensic experts, had collected material evidence from the site.

— IANS

