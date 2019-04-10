NFC transports 7,638 on holiday

MUSCAT: The National Ferries Company (NFC) transported 7,638 passengers and shipped 1,596 vehicles on board of 87 journeys in various destinations during the week that included Al Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday, the NFC statistics showed.

The statistics also showed that 5,769 passengers were transported through Shannah-Masirah route with a 62 per cent increase, in addition to 1,399 vehicles with a 61 per cent occupancy rate. On Shinas-Khasab route, 783 passengers were transported with 87 per cent occupancy rate.

