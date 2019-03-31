NFC to increase trips

MUSCAT: National Ferries Company (NFC) has announced that it will increase the number of trips to its various destinations this week, especially on Al Isra’a Wal Miraj holidays, in response to passengers’ demand to open up new and suitable options during the holidays. Nabhan bin Mohammed al Nabhani, Director of Media and Public Relations at the company, said that the schedule of ferry operations included this week 84 journeys, six of them on Shinas-Khasab route, which will provide 792 seats and the possibility of shipping 152 vehicles. Eight journeys are allocated for Diba-Lima route in the Governorate of Musandam, providing about 800 seats.

He added that the schedule also includes 8 journeys on Khasab-Lima-Diba route in Governorate of Musandam to carry 800 passengers and 54 vehicles, as well as a return journey on Shinas-Diba route. Al Nabhani said, “Due to the expected demand on Shanna-Masirah Island journeys, 60 journeys between Shanna-Masirah Island route will be available, providing 8,760 seats and 2,100 vehicles during the current week to and from Masirah Island. — ONA