New walkway in Al Amerat to open soon

Muscat: Muscat Municipality is currently constructing a walkway and bike trail in Al Mahaj area in the Wilayat of Al Amerat near Al Amerat Park.

The construction of the 1,700 metre long, 4-metre wide walkway and bike trail stems from the municipality’s keenness to implement development projects that serve the public and keep pace with the architectural development, said Engineer Essa bin Salim al Riyami, Director-General of Muscat Municipality in Al Amerat.

The project is aimed at encouraging exercise especially that Al Amerat, unlike other wilayat, lacks beachfronts that allows which prompted the municipal authority to look for an alternative to allow members of the public to exercise walking and biking. The project will involve green spaces and roadside garden.

The project almost complete with the walkway, paved bike path and lighting. The project is expected to open soon.