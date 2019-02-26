New vocational courses to boost skills of students

SALALAH, Feb 26 – Hands-on skills of students pursuing courses at Vocational College Salalah were on display during the college’s’ Open Day on Tuesday. The event chief guest Humaid bin Salem al Ameri, CEO of Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water Company, was impressed with the students’ skills which were on display in the forms of their projects in mechanical engineering, business, architecture and design. The college authorities impressed upon the importance of vocational education and training and the students’ abilities to hit the job market soon after the completion of the courses.

College Dean Dr Saeed bin Masood Kashoob, said the programmes were aimed at highlighting the role of education and vocational training in supporting and developing the students’ technical expertise. He put stress on raising the efficiency of human resources and equipping them with the best possible training tools. “To achieve this, work is under way to introduce courses and programmes in the fields of automotive mechanics, occupational safety and security, hairdressing and beauty, perfumery and incense.

“During three days we will review students’ projects in addition to providing awareness lectures and specialised workshops in addition to some technical and cultural programmes that reflect some aspects of the cultural heritage of the province.” Vocational training, according to Dr Kashoob, is in line with the new developments and modernisation, which requires skilled manpower. “Our training is in line with the emerging requirements of the business sector, which is vastly dependent on the industrial and technological revolutions expected to spread in the next few decades.

“Our purpose is to fulfil the country’s aspirations to supply trained Omani human resources to the businesses and industries and make the youths confident of choosing a job career or emerging as entrepreneurs. The vocational training courses are designed to keep the students updated with global practices and keep them on training tracks,” he said. The college dean put stress on strategic plans for the next stage of vocational education and training, which will include raising the capacity of students and trainees and expanding the programmes and specialisations that meet the requirements of the labour

market.

Related