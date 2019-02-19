NEW VISION NEEDED FOR M-E PEACE: ALAWI

MOSCOW: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, stressed the importance of finding a new vision to ensure the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He affirmed that the Sultanate does not negotiate on behalf of anyone, but it responds to those who ask it to contribute to the preparation of certain conditions.

In an interview with Russia Today (RT) TV Channel, he said: “We need to find a new vision that guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state and stability in the region. We do not negotiate on behalf of anyone nor impose anything on anyone, but we respond to those who ask us to contribute to the creation of certain conditions.”

We have told Netanyahu bluntly “there is no security for the state of Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Alawi denied there would be normalisation between the Sultanate and Israel, saying: “There is no normalisation, but rather an ongoing peace process.”

He added that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is a condition for any peace process in accordance with international resolutions. “There is no room for the establishment of normal or beneficial relations between the Arab countries and Israel unless a Palestinian state is established, and Israel is aware of that.”

He stressed the importance of a clear vision to achieve the objectives of the Palestinian brothers and the establishment of their state, noting that the Middle East is witnessing what he called “the beginning of the end of major games,” foremost of which is the Syrian crisis.

Alawi pointed out that international references are the appropriate basis for both Palestinian and Israeli sides. International efforts must come within the framework of such references, considering that the Warsaw statement “does not reflect all stances of the participants regarding the Iranian file and their stance

in the region.’’ He continued “Poland itself is not in agreement with the United States. This is not the first conference where Washington rallies against Iran, but some of the participating countries are satisfied and of course this does not mean much.”

Alawi touched on the GCC crisis by saying: “We all support the efforts of Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to resolve the crisis.” He said, referring to the Gulf crisis that it stems from “ideological and tribal differences, not material differences.” Alawi affirmed that there is no difference in views between the Sultanate and the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE). “It is a natural variance. The brothers in the UAE are our brothers and all families are of one origin. We came to the region after the collapse of Ma’rib Dam, and we have one tribal origins.”

He affirmed that the Sultanate’s policy towards neighbours is based on the principle of respect, in particular the UAE where our relations are “based on understanding, stability and bypassing differences”. He pointed out that the border between the two countries is “delimited, well-defined and documented.” — ONA

