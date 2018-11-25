New type of lobster found by Omani fisherman

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries registered a new type of lobster (Japanese blunthorn) in the Sea of ​​Oman, which was found by an Omani fisherman from Seeb at a depth of 70-85 meters.

Giving details, ministry said the species lives on the rocky seabed, or coral reefs rock slopes at depths of 100-200 meters below sea level.

Geographically it is found in the western Indian Ocean and territorial waters located between Japan, China and Taiwan and in some parts of India.

This type of lobsters measures 11.5-14 meters in length and weighs 48-109g.

The new species, according to the Ministry, belongs to the Palinuridae family, which is a species of Palinustus and Pallinustus waguensis kubo (1963).