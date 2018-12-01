New steps to cut aircraft noise

Muscat, Dec 1 – The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) is taking elaborate steps to reduce the level of noise created by the aircraft at Muscat International Airport. In a statement, Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO, PACA, said the authority is trying to find short- and long-term solutions to address the problem of noise caused by aircraft movement without affecting the safety and efficiency of flights.

“Accordingly, PACA has started the implementation of certain operating procedures from October 1 this year to reduce the level of noise caused by the movement of aircraft at Muscat.” The procedures are divided into three types: the first one is during the take-off of the aircraft and the second one at the time of landing. The third procedure is applied during the aircraft engine tests while on airport tarmac.

The measures taken during the take-off are aimed at reducing the level of noise that emanate from an aircraft especially in the sensitive and populated areas near the end of the runaway.

These procedures require all pilots to follow the operational standards specified for each aircraft and ensure that they reach an altitude of 3,000 feet above the airport as soon as possible after take-off.

Additional procedures include the reduction of noise from the engines while ensuring the safety of flight operations at all times.

In the second approach, while landing at the airport, pilots should continue to fly in the appropriate direction towards the runway at a height of at least 1,500 feet until the final stages of approaching the runway.

Pilots have been asked to shut down devices that result in high noise except for technical or safety reasons and comply with noise protection procedures that comply with the aviation safety requirements.

The third type of noise control measures aims to reduce the noise levels that emanate from testing of aircraft at undesignated areas.

These procedures include allocation of a specific location to operate engines for testing for a period not exceeding five minutes or greater than those used for normal operations and movement at airport, as per the approval of Air Traffic Control for moving of the aircraft to the site for the tests.

Related